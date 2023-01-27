Sheffield West Fork rides the rough off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 52-42

Sheffield West Fork collected a solid win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a 52-42 verdict on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on January 20 at Greene North Butler High School. For results, click here.
