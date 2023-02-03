Sheffield West Fork trucked Nashua-Plainfield on the road to a 53-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with February 14, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar . For a full recap, click here. Nashua-Plainfield took on Osage on January 27 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.