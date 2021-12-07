Sheffield West Fork imposes its will on Northwood-Kensett 64-38

Sheffield West Fork didn't tinker around with Northwood-Kensett. A 64-38 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 7.
