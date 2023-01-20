Sheffield West Fork explodes past Mason City Newman Catholic 62-24

Sheffield West Fork lit up the scoreboard on January 20 to propel past Mason City Newman Catholic for a 62-24 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup
In recent action on January 14, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Greene North Butler on January 13 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.