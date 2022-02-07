Sheffield West Fork edges Osage in snug affair 72-67

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sheffield West Fork passed in a 72-67 victory at Osage's expense in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

Sheffield West Fork fought to a 21-19 half margin at Osage's expense.

The Green Devils moved ahead of the Warhawks 57-51 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.