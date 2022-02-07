Sheffield West Fork edges Osage in snug affair 72-67

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sheffield West Fork passed in a 72-67 victory at Osage's expense in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.
Sheffield West Fork fought to a 21-19 half margin at Osage's expense.
The Green Devils moved ahead of the Warhawks 57-51 to start the fourth quarter.
