 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield West Fork collects skin-tight win against Nashua-Plainfield 52-50

  • 0

Sheffield West Fork found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Nashua-Plainfield 52-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap

The Warhawks' shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

The Huskies turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Warhawks put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News