Sheffield West Fork collects skin-tight win against Nashua-Plainfield 52-50

Sheffield West Fork found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Nashua-Plainfield 52-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap
The Warhawks' shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
The Huskies turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Warhawks put the game on ice.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.