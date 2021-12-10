Shaken, not stirred, Troy Mills North Linn cracks Calamus-Wheatland 72-35

Troy Mills North Linn swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Calamus-Wheatland 72-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Troy Mills North Linn took on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
