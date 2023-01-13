Shaken, not stirred, Osage cracks Manly Central Springs 83-63

Osage turned in a thorough domination of Manly Central Springs 83-63 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Osage and Manly Central Springs faced off on January 31, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Osage faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. For results, click here.
