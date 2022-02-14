Shaken, not stirred, Lake Mills cracks West Bend-Mallard 82-41

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Lake Mills broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 82-41 explosion on West Bend-Mallard in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
