Shaken, not stirred, Dyersville Beckman cracks Tipton 54-33

Dyersville Beckman offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tipton with an all-around effort during this 54-33 victory at Dyersville Beckman on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Trailblazers' shooting darted to a 25-16 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

In recent action on February 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Tipton took on Anamosa on February 8 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap

