Shaken, not stirred, Dyersville Beckman cracks Tipton 54-33

Dyersville Beckman offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tipton with an all-around effort during this 54-33 victory at Dyersville Beckman on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Trailblazers' shooting darted to a 25-16 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
In recent action on February 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Tipton took on Anamosa on February 8 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.