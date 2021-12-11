Shaken, not stirred, Cedar Rapids Prairie cracks Burlington 69-45

Cedar Rapids Prairie swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Burlington 69-45 on December 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Hawks' offense jumped on top to a 41-16 lead over the Grayhounds at the half.
