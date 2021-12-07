Second quarter outburst fuels Knights past Huskies in battle of unbeatens

A battle between the final two unbeatens in the Top of Iowa East Conference turned one-sided quickly.

Newman Catholic scored the first 19 points in the second quarter and never let its foot of the gas in a 65-25 rout of Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night at home.

The Knights (4-0, 3-0 TOI-East) stand alone at the top of the conference standings with two weeks until the holiday break. They have scored at least 60 points in every game and the 25 allowed is a new season best.

"They missed a lot of shots in the second quarter, but again, I thought we were putting good enough pressure that it was making it tougher on them," Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said.

The old saying of basketball is a game of runs was heightened on Tuesday.

The Knights turned a five-point lead after the opening eight minutes into 24. They went 7-of-11 from the field and turned the Huskies (2-1, 2-1) over nine times in the second period.

Nashua-Plainfield had several chances underneath its own basket that caromed off the rim. It didn't score until there was 1.4 seconds left in the half.

"We stepped up the defense and we took it to another level today," Knights junior forward Doug Taylor said. "Lots of one chance looks for them."

When the Huskies got into the most offensive flow of the night, they went on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 16. Gatton didn't call a timeout to stop the momentum.

He let his players figure it out. They did.

In the final four minutes of the third quarter, Newman Catholic was back to being the aggressor, outscoring its foe 14-3 to up the cushion to nearly 30 points.

"Could I bring them over and chew their butts? Absolutely," Gatton said. "For the most part, these guys respond when they need to. They know what it takes. I knew we'd answer."

"I feel like we have a mature group," guard Max Burt added. "We knew we'd have to stop it and play our game. I feel like we did a pretty good job of that tonight."

The Knights scored the first 12 points in the final frame to put the contest on ice. Taylor led them with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while James Jennings and Burt each chipped in 11 points.

Noah Hamilton finished with 10 boards as Newman Catholic had five players with at least five rebounds.

"Our athleticism and our height is an advantage against most teams," Taylor said. "If we keep out-rebounding teams, it is going to be hard to stop us on those second chance points."

Gatton was pleased with the hustle of his team. There were moments of diving for 50-50 balls and going into corners to snare a defensive or offensive board.

"It was absolutely wonderful how everybody came out an hustled, even down to the last guys that came in," Gatton added. "It was a team effort defensively."

Even thought the players and coaches cautioned that it is still early in the season, Newman Catholic has dispatched its first four opponents by over 20 points.

The Knights have been on an early season roll and don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"As a team, we're motivated on the defensive end," Burt said. "If we play our game, we're a tough team to beat."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

