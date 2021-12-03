Second quarter execution ignites GHV to convincing win over Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got punched in mouth in the opening few minutes of the first quarter Friday night.

It responded well afterwards, then delivered the early knockout punch in the next frame.

Behind 24 points caused by fastbreak buckets and timely shots made from behind the arc, the Cardinals created a gap too big to overcome as they remained perfect in the first week of the season by handling Forest City 55-38 at home.

"We all put together a great win today," GHV junior guard Drew Britson said. "The on ball pressure was great, making them throw those tough passes. Making their offense stagnant."

Britson poured a game-high 25 points on 10 field goals. He came off the bench as a sophomore and knew his role would be increased this winter. That led to increased work over the summer.

Cardinals head coach Jake Young said he "put in more work than any kid put in."

"He's athletic, he's fundamentally sound," Young added. "He's not afraid of the moment."

It was Britson and Evan Sloan, who chipped in 12 points, that spurred the second quarter outburst.

Sloan had three consecutive steals by stepping into the passing lanes and converting uncontested layups on the other end. GHV (2-0, 2-0 TOI-West) scored the first 16 points in the quarter.

It went 9-of-12 from the field and held the Indians (1-1, 1-1) to just one field goal in the eight minutes.

"It came down to execution," Young said. "We executed defensively and offensively. Shots were going down. That's what keys a run, getting those easy points and the 3s to go down."

Forest City came out firing with the first nine points of the game. It led 14-11 after the first period. Then it all unraveled.

It finished the night with 20 turnovers and each quarter had at least four.

"We found some different combinations in that first half because of our foul trouble and we were not executing," Indians head coach Dan Rosacker said. "They adjusted and we had some trouble."

Still, they nearly shrunk it to single digits in the third.

Andrew Snyder had nine of his 11 points in the third quarter that turned the margin to 11. GHV answered yet again by going on a 9-0 run to bring the lead to 20, largest of the game.

Britson scored the final seven points for the Cardinals.

"We caught up in foul trouble," Sloan said. "We kept ourselves together, played our game."

Forest City got into early foul trouble in its post presence. It couldn't generate the looks from the lane and turned 3-point happy for stretches.

Since it is only the first week of December, Rosacker is far from worried

"I was really happy with the way they responded," he said. "They battled. I think we've got some pieces that we can do some things."

After replacing all five starters from last year's group, GHV has found itself 2-0 with a date upcoming against West Hancock next week. It has put together a comeback win in the season opener and a sizeable victory over its rival.

Feelings of confidence are high in the Cardinals locker room.

"It is early, we're taking one game at a time," Young said. "It is about consistency in this conference. One off night can lead to a loss."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

