Schnoes enters full retirement from coaching after 34 years

Jordan Nelson left West Fork after winning a state title in 2011 for another job. So with parents wanting Schnoes to take the job, he weighed the pros and cons.

It led him to running practices and drawing up plays in the huddle again.

"I missed being around the kids, I missed the competition," Schnoes said. "I guess when the opportunity presented itself, I was comfortable getting back into coaching. Everything kind of fell into place."

He left an impact on players.

"I had a ton of fun playing for Coach Schnoes and coaching with him for a year and learned so much from him," former West Fork guard Sam Amsbaugh said. "I remember after Coach Nelson left after my sophomore year (in 2012), everyone was so anxious about what would happen with the team. Coach Schnoes made the transition so seamless for us."

The Warhawks aren't short in talent. They finished 20-4 last season, falling one game short of the Class 1A state tournament. Despite losing all five starters, Schnoes stated the junior varsity and freshman level teams all performed well.

"I'm not leaving because the well is dry," he said. "The new coach will inherit a culture of these kids wanting to work hard. The kids have high expectations of what they want to accomplish."