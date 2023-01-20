Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar claims close encounter of the winning kind over Greene North Butler 43-41

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar swapped jabs before dispatching Greene North Butler 43-41 at Greene North Butler High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
