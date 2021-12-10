Ruh-Roh, Solon shuts down Vinton-Shellsburg 58-23

Solon's river of points eventually washed away Vinton-Shellsburg in a 58-23 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 3 , Solon squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-15 lead over the Vikings.
