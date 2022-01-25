Ruh-Roh, Osage shuts down Greene North Butler 55-35

Osage earned a convincing 55-35 win over Greene North Butler in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Green Devils made the first move by forging an 18-6 margin over the Bearcats after the first quarter.
Osage's shooting darted to a 28-14 lead over Greene North Butler at halftime.
The Green Devils' dominance showed as they carried a 45-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 18, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
