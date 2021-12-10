Ruh-Roh, Davenport West shuts down Muscatine 72-40

Davenport West's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 72-40 blowout in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

Davenport West opened a massive 33-12 gap over Muscatine at halftime.

The Falcons jumped on top in front of the Muskies 47-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

