Ruh-Roh, Davenport West shuts down Muscatine 72-40

Davenport West's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 72-40 blowout in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.
The Falcons made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
Davenport West opened a massive 33-12 gap over Muscatine at halftime.
The Falcons jumped on top in front of the Muskies 47-30 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 4, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport West took on Iowa City West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School.
