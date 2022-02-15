Ruh-Roh, Clear Lake shuts down Iowa Falls-Alden 73-46

Clear Lake offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa Falls-Alden with an all-around effort during this 73-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 19-13 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.
Clear Lake's dominance showed as it carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
