Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during an 84-44 blowout at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Cougars a 25-16 lead over the J-Hawks.
The Cougars fought to a 51-29 halftime margin at the J-Hawks' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 61-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
