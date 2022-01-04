 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy shuts down Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during an 84-44 blowout at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 25-16 lead over the J-Hawks.

The Cougars fought to a 51-29 halftime margin at the J-Hawks' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 61-29 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on Iowa City in a basketball game . For more, click here.

