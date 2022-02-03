Rockford collects skin-tight win against Riceville 54-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rockford didn't mind, dispatching Riceville 54-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 13-2 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Riceville enjoyed a 37-16 lead over Rockford to start the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 38-9 scoring edge over the Wildcats.

