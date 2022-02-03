 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford collects skin-tight win against Riceville 54-46

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rockford didn't mind, dispatching Riceville 54-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Recently on January 28 , Rockford squared up on Manly Central Springs in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 13-2 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Riceville enjoyed a 37-16 lead over Rockford to start the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 38-9 scoring edge over the Wildcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News