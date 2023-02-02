A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Riceville defeated Rockford 80-76 at Riceville High on February 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Rockford and Riceville squared off with February 3, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.