Riceville overcomes Northwood-Kensett 68-55

No quarter was granted as Riceville blunted Northwood-Kensett's plans 68-55 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Northwood-Kensett and Riceville played in a 69-61 game on January 3, 2022. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.