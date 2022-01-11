Riceville boys can't overcome hot-shooting Tripoli

The first time the boys of Riceville and Tripoli faced off this season, the Panthers prevailed on a buzzer-beater. The Wildcats were hoping this time, on their home court, they'd be able to even the score.

They didn't count on Tripoli shooting so well beyond the arc.

The Panthers sunk three shots from deep in the first quarter alone to pull ahead of Riceville and never let up, resulting in a 56-41 loss for the Wildcats. The Wildcats are now 5-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Riceville fell behind big early, trailing 17-6 before Kaden Kobliska nailed a layup to make it 17-8 entering the second quarter.

Things got even rougher for Riceville early in the second as Tripoli started the period on an 8-0 run to go up 25-8. A 7-2 Wildcat run got them closer, but they still faced a 31-17 deficit at the midway point.

The Wildcats deserve credit for never giving up. They outplayed the Panthers in the third quarter, including a 10-2 run to get as close as 37-30. Tripoli made a mid-range jumper just before the buzzer to enter quarter number four up 39-30.

The Wildcats did their best to knock the deficit lower, but the Panthers made their free throws and continued to sink shots while Riceville was unable to get erase the deficit and get the win.

"Kids showed a lot of heart and poise to come back," said Riceville head coach Matt Schwade. "It just wasn't our night. Tripoli had a kid that hadn't made more than one three-pointer all season make four tonight. That took us by surprise a little bit. Hats off to Tripoli. They earned it tonight."

Riceville was led by Trenten Swenson's 11 points. The Wildcats return to action Thursday against Central Springs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0