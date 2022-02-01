 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Resolve: Marion tops off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 77-61

  • 0

Marion dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 77-61 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-14 advantage over Marion as the first quarter ended.

The Wolves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-52 lead over the Clippers.

In recent action on January 25, Marion faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 25 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News