Razor thin: Marion earns tough verdict over Waverly-Sr 71-65

With little to no wiggle room, Marion nosed past Waverly-Sr 71-65 on December 19 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Marion and Waverly-Sr squared off with December 20, 2021 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Marion faced off against Van Horne Benton and Waverly-Sr took on Charles City on December 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.
