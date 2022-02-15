Razor thin: Davenport North earns tough victory over Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Davenport North poked just enough holes in Eldridge North Scott's defense to garner a taut 64-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Davenport North opened a tight 40-28 gap over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Eldridge North Scott's finishing flurry, but Davenport North swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
