Razor thin: Davenport North earns tough victory over Davenport West 60-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport North didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 60-59 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the Falcons 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 30-21 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Wildcats had enough offense to deny the Falcons in the end.

