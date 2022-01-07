 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Davenport North earns tough victory over Davenport West 60-59

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport North didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 60-59 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the Falcons 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 30-21 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Wildcats had enough offense to deny the Falcons in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage overwhelms Rockford 57-21

Osage dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-21 victory over Rockford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News