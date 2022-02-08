Putting it all together: Webster City overwhelms Clear Lake 57-35

Webster City left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clear Lake 57-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
Webster City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-28 lead over Clear Lake.
