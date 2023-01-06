Putting it all together: Troy Mills North Linn overwhelms Calamus-Wheatland 67-27

Troy Mills North Linn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 67-27 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with December 10, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School last season. For more, click here.
