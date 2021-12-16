Putting it all together: Solon overwhelms Iowa City Regina 63-41

Solon painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Iowa City Regina's defense for a 63-41 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead over the Regals.
In recent action on December 11, Solon faced off against Camanche and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 10 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
