 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Mason City Newman Catholic overwhelms Greene North Butler 65-25

  • 0

Mason City Newman Catholic didn't tinker around with Greene North Butler. A 65-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.

In recent action on February 7, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Dunkerton and Greene North Butler took on Nashua-Plainfield on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DeMar DeRozan sets new NBA record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News