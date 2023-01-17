 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Letts Louisa-Muscatine overwhelms Riverside Highland 62-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Letts Louisa-Muscatine broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-23 explosion on Riverside Highland in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wapello and Riverside Highland took on Packwood Pekin on January 9 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.

