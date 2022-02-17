Putting it all together: Lake Mills overwhelms Britt West Hancock 57-33

Yes, Lake Mills looked superb in beating Britt West Hancock, but no autographs please after its 57-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 17-6 lead over the Eagles.

The Bulldogs registered a 30-15 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

The Bulldogs stormed in front of the Eagles 43-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

