Putting it all together: Lake Mills overwhelms Britt West Hancock 57-33

Yes, Lake Mills looked superb in beating Britt West Hancock, but no autographs please after its 57-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
In recent action on February 4, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills took on Forest City on February 4 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 17-6 lead over the Eagles.
The Bulldogs registered a 30-15 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
The Bulldogs stormed in front of the Eagles 43-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
