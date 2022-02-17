 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Lake Mills overwhelms Britt West Hancock 57-33

Yes, Lake Mills looked superb in beating Britt West Hancock, but no autographs please after its 57-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

In recent action on February 4, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills took on Forest City on February 4 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 17-6 lead over the Eagles.

The Bulldogs registered a 30-15 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

The Bulldogs stormed in front of the Eagles 43-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

