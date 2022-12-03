 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Solon paints a victorious picture in win over West Branch 75-61

Solon pushed past West Branch for a 75-61 win at West Branch High on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

West Branch showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-16 advantage over Solon as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 32-24 intermission margin at the Bears' expense.

Solon jumped to a 55-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-19 edge.

Last season, West Branch and Solon squared off with January 24, 2022 at Solon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

