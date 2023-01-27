 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Preston Easton Valley paints a victorious picture in win over Lisbon 53-39

  • 0

Preston Easton Valley pushed past Lisbon for a 53-39 win on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Lisbon faced off on February 4, 2022 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Lisbon faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Preston Easton Valley took on Wyoming Midland on January 20 at Preston Easton Valley High. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News