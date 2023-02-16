Osage collected a solid win over West Union NFV in a 50-37 verdict on Feb. 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 6, Osage squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
