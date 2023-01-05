 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Nashua-Plainfield paints a victorious picture in win over Manly Central Springs 65-47

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Nashua-Plainfield will take its 65-47 victory over Manly Central Springs in Iowa boys basketball on January 5.

Last season, Manly Central Springs and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on January 21, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News