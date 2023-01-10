Pretty portrait: Marion paints a victorious picture in win over Center Point CPU 75-57

Marion called "game" in the waning moments of a 75-57 defeat of Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Marion drew first blood by forging a 24-13 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a narrow 42-30 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion charged to a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

