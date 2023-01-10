Pretty portrait: Marion paints a victorious picture in win over Center Point CPU 75-57

Marion called "game" in the waning moments of a 75-57 defeat of Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
Marion drew first blood by forging a 24-13 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.
The Wolves opened a narrow 42-30 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.
Marion charged to a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Stormin' Pointers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Marion and Center Point CPU squared off with January 29, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
