 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Marion paints a victorious picture in win over Center Point CPU 75-57

  • 0

Marion called "game" in the waning moments of a 75-57 defeat of Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Marion drew first blood by forging a 24-13 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a narrow 42-30 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion charged to a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Marion and Center Point CPU squared off with January 29, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News