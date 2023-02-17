Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cedar Rapids Xavier prevailed over Epworth Western Dubuque 67-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 45-42 game on Dec. 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Marion Linn-Mar . For a full recap, click here. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on Feb. 10 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.