Pretty portrait: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson paints a victorious picture in win over Dubuque Hempstead 73-61

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pushed past Dubuque Hempstead for a 73-61 win at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 73-70 game on January 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marshalltown and Dubuque Hempstead took on Iowa City West on January 10 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.
