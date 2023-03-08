Bettendorf Pleasant Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-45 in Iowa boys basketball on March 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 26-22 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-13 fourth quarter, too.

