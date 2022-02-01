Preston Easton Valley routs Wyoming Midland 58-26

Preston Easton Valley earned a convincing 58-26 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Wyoming Midland faced off against Lisbon and Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 21 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
