Preston Easton Valley plants its flag on Calamus-Wheatland 57-37

Preston Easton Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calamus-Wheatland 57-37 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The River Hawks stormed in front of the Warriors 57-37 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on December 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.