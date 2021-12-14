 Skip to main content
Preston Easton Valley plants its flag on Calamus-Wheatland 57-37

Preston Easton Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calamus-Wheatland 57-37 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The River Hawks stormed in front of the Warriors 57-37 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on December 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . For more, click here.

