Preston Easton Valley earns solid win over Lisbon 61-49

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Preston Easton Valley still prevailed 61-49 against Lisbon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Lisbon squared off with February 4, 2022 at Lisbon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Preston Easton Valley took on Wyoming Midland on December 9 at Wyoming Midland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
