Preston Easton Valley dismantles Wyoming Midland in convincing manner 75-36

It was a tough night for Wyoming Midland which was overmatched by Preston Easton Valley in this 75-36 verdict.
The last time Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland played in a 58-26 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Wyoming Midland faced off against Calamus-Wheatland. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.