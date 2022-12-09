 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preston Easton Valley casts spell on Wyoming Midland 38-37

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Preston Easton Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 38-37 over Wyoming Midland in Iowa boys basketball action on December 9.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland faced off on February 1, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Wyoming Midland squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

