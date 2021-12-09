Prep Notebook: Warhawk girls amp up defensive pressure

Depending on his personnel, Rodney Huber has always been a proponent of playing defense at a high intensity level. That could mean doing a press, half-court traps or other things.

"We have a lot of long, athletic players," said Huber, West Fork's girls basketball coach. "Every year, we teach our run and jump principles. We may not jump as much, we may just pick up full court...This year, we can do it all. Throw different looks on defense."

Being able to do everything has been the separator in the Warhawks' steals numbers early on in the season.

West Fork is averaging over 21 steals a game, an increase from just 13 a night last year. Ellie Weaver led in the steals department a year ago and has maintained that stranglehold this year.

"Everything we do stems off of our pressure," Huber said. "I don't know if we foresaw having as much success as we've had early on, but we have the players who can excel in it."

Nine players registered double figure steal numbers a season ago. So far, four players have reached that threshold. Four more are at least six steals away from double digits.

It has been a case of buying in to what Huber has preached defensively and the fact that West Fork brought back a significant amount of production from the 2020-21 season.

"The buy in was easy," Huber said. "All five girls on the floor can rotate. It makes it very effective for us."

In the Warhawks three wins, they have not allowed an opponent to reach 30 points. Their schedule picks up a little bit with Newman Catholic, Central Springs, St. Ansgar and Osage before the holiday break.

"We play such a contrasting style compared to everybody else in our league," Huber said. "We play fast and that only allows us to compete with teams that are bigger. We're going to make them work for it."

Low pouring in points for Charles City

The Comets have not had a 20-plus point per game scorer since Jackson Molstead wrecked havoc on opposing defenses his senior year during the 2018-19 season in which he averaged 28.8 points a night.

Chase Low, while not quite on that pace, is at 21.8 points per contest through the opening four games of the 2021-22 campaign and looking to be the first player to hit that mark since Molstead.

Low has been a walking bucket so far.

He leads all of Class 3A in made field goals with 37 and is ninth in the entire state in that category. His 63.8 field goal percentage is tops in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

He also leads the Comets in rebounds with 38 and steals with 12. If Low leads Charles City in points and rebounds for the entire year, he would be the second player in three years to do that.

Evenson yet to wrestle into the third period

Clear Lake's Dylan Evenson struggled up at heavyweight at the start of last season, losing his first five matches and not picking up his third win until January.

He has not had any problems adjusting to a new weight class as a sophomore.

Evenson is 3-0 on the season and all of his wins by been by fall in either the first or second period. He has spent a grand total of 6 minutes, 17 seconds on the mat. He moved down from 285 to 220 and the move has worked so far.

The tests and the competition will only ratchet up.

He'll face wrestlers from a trifecta of Class 3A schools on Saturday at the Centennial Jaguar Duals in Ankeny. The Lions will be at one of the best dual tournaments, the Battle of Waterloo, next Saturday.

Evenson will get plenty of chances to prove if his start is a season-long trend.

Rockford girls shooting 3s at higher clip

The Warriors are in the midst of another season that hasn't featured a whole lot of wins, but there is one area that has seen a tad increase in improvement.

Rockford is shooting 3-point shots seven percent higher through the first four games this season compared to all of last season. The main reason behind the uptick has been senior Chloe Rooney.

Rooney has already canned 10 shots from beyond the arc, nearing her season total last year of 13. Her shooting numbers from 3-point land (45.5%) are higher than her total field goal percentage (38.2%) and free throw percentage (33.3%).

Emma Muller and Loren Fierova are the only other Rockford players to attempt at least two 3s. While the duo have only connected on one total, the percentage remains higher than last year.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.