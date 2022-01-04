Powerhouse performance: Maquoketa roars to big win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 53-32

Maquoketa earned a convincing 53-32 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
