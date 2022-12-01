Powerhouse performance: Gilbertville Don Bosco roars to big win over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 81-24

Gilbertville Don Bosco left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian from start to finish for an 81-24 victory at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

